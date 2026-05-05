Dynacons Systems share price jumps 18% after RBI order worth ₹750.82 crore

Dynacons Systems share price surged by 18% on Tuesday, 5 May, following the announcement that the company secured an order valued at ₹750.82 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The company notified the exchanges about the order on Monday. It mentioned that the project entails the supply, installation, implementation, integration, maintenance, and facilities management services for the Reserve Bank of India’s private cloud infrastructure for data centres.
According to the company, the contract is set to be completed over 5 years, as stated in an exchange filing.
Dynacons Solutions stated that the RBI is currently developing a new Greenfield Next Generation Data Centre (NGDC)in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The central bank aims to create a strong, scalable, and secure private cloud to accommodate current and future application and analytics workloads, including provisions for the separate integration of AI cloud capabilities, as reported by the company.
The project encompasses the provisioning and deployment of servers, unified native storage, SAN switches, physical racks, and related software licenses, according to the company.
As stated by Dynacons, they will handle the complete supply, design, installation, implementation, and integration with the RBI's current data centre framework, in addition to offering ongoing technical support adhering to established service levels.
The work also entails maintenance, vulnerability management, updates, and continuous monitoring of the solution, in compliance with the agreed timelines and service standards, Dynacons noted.
Dynacons Systems share price today opened at ₹1,220 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹1,313.10, and an intraday low of ₹1,220 per share.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock opened with a strong gap-up and sustained buying in today’s session, gaining over 16%.
He noted that the stock has delivered a range breakout on the weekly charts, indicating potential for further near-term upside, with prices possibly heading towards the ₹1,500 mark.
However, Bhosale cautioned that given the sharp vertical rally, stop-loss levels would be relatively deep. He advised investors to maintain proper risk management for both existing and fresh long positions. He also highlighted that the bullish gap in the ₹1,200 zone is likely to act as immediate support.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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