Dynamatic Tech: Multibagger stock slumps 26% in 3 months; is it a good time to buy?

Dynamatic Technologies stock, which surged 405% between July 2022 and April 2024, has declined by 26% since May. ICICI Securities expects a rebound in the stock price, citing the company's growth prospects.

Shares of Dynamatic Technologies, a manufacturer of hydraulic gear pumps and automotive turbochargers, have been in a downward trend since mid-May, losing 26% of their value to date. This decline followed a sharp rise in the stock between July 2022 and April 2024, during which it surged by 405% to reach an all-time high of ₹9,082 per share.

However, a recent analysis by domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities suggests that the stock could soon resume its upward momentum. The brokerage's optimistic view comes after the company reported decent set of numbers for the quarter ending in June.

Consequently, it maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock, setting a target price of ₹10,250 per share, indicating a potential 52% upside from its previous closing price of ₹6,750 per share.

Looking at the company's performance, its net profit showed a 68% YoY improvement to ₹11 crore, driven primarily by the aerospace division.

The aerospace segment saw a 31% increase in revenue and a 69% rise in EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) YoY, thanks to sustained revenue growth from existing customers, particularly Airbus. Its hydraulics division reported a 32% QoQ improvement in EBITDA, although it was down 41% YoY due to reduced aftermarket sales in India, which kept margins under pressure.

The metallurgy division returned to profitability at the EBIT level after two consecutive quarters of losses. This division is still adjusting to the transition from automotive to aerospace castings. Net debt decreased by 4.8% QoQ to ₹3.78 billion, with the net debt/EBITDA ratio improving to 2.3x from 2.5x in Q4 FY24.

Growth drivers remain strong despite temporary challenges In the short term, the management anticipates that ongoing supply chain issues with key customers may lead to slower-than-expected production rates. Nevertheless, the focus remains on industrialising the large orders received in Q4 FY24, according to ICICI Securities.

As a result, the Dassault Falcon 6X Rear Fuel Tank First Article Inspection (FAI) is expected by the end of CY24, with earnings anticipated to benefit from these new orders over the next 2–3 years.

In the hydraulics segment, management expects that a favorable monsoon in India will drive increased demand for tractors. For metallurgy, the emphasis on high-margin products and the development of aerospace castings could enhance earnings, according to ICICI Securities.

Airbus adjusts build rate for A320 series The brokerage highlighted that in June 2024, Airbus revised its build-rate forecasts, particularly for the A320 series. It also noted that the A220 production ramp-up is progressing towards a monthly rate of 14 aircraft by 2026, with a focus on achieving industrial maturity and strong financial performance for the program.

Recently, DTL secured an order for all doors for the A220. The ramp-up for the A320 family has been adjusted to address specific supply chain challenges. The production rate for A320 family aircraft is now expected to reach 75 per month by 2027, revised from the previous target of 2026.

The A321 XLR, powered by CFM engines, received its type certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in July 2024. The brokerage highlights that the company's entry into service is now expected at the end of summer 2024, instead of the previously anticipated third quarter of 2024.

For widebody aircraft, Airbus continues to target a monthly production rate of four A330s in 2024 and 12 A350s by 2028.

Outlook: Positive earnings trajectory The brokerage is optimistic about the company's performance in Q1 FY25, noting that the aerospace segment is showing further improvement, which is positively impacting consolidated margins. The sequential gains in the hydraulics and metallurgy segments are also noteworthy.

The brokerage emphasises that monitoring margin improvements in India and the development of aerospace castings will be crucial for both divisions. Additionally, the brokerage supports DTL's strategy of focusing on industrialising recent order wins, especially as supply chain disruptions lead to adjustments in Airbus A320 build rates.