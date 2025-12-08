Dynamatic Technologies share price surges over 9% on agreement to build the Falcon 6X fuselage

Dynamatic Technologies, a manufacturer of hydraulic gear pumps and automotive turbochargers, saw its share price regain strength in Monday's trade, December 08, surging 9.3% to ₹9,266 apiece. If the stock closes the session higher, it will end the five-day losing streak.

Today's sharp rally in Dynamatic Technologies’ share price followed the company's agreement with French aerospace company Dassault Aviation for the manufacturing and assembly of the complete rear fuselage (Section 5) for Dassault’s latest business jet, the Falcon 6X.

In a regulatory filing to the exchanges on Friday, the company said the milestone follows the successful industrialisation by DTL of the rear fuel tank, whose commercial production has already commenced with deliveries made to Dassault Aviation.

The two companies initially collaborated in January 2024, when DTL began producing flight-critical aero structures for the Falcon 6X. Under the latest agreement, Dynamatic’s role has been expanded to cover the complete rear fuselage assembly of the aircraft.

"Building on the long-term involvement of Dassault Aviation in the Make in India policy and a previous collaboration established in January 2024, under which Dynamatic undertook the manufacturing of flight-critical aero structures for the Falcon 6X, this new agreement marks an expansion of Dynamatic’s role in the Falcon 6X to now include the complete rear fuselage assembly," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Mr Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited, said, “We are proud to deepen our partnership with Dassault Aviation through this agreement to manufacture the complete rear fuselage for the Falcon 6X. The successful industrialisation and commercial production of flight-critical structures are testaments to our commitment to quality and precision engineering. We look forward to delivering exceptional products that contribute to the Falcon 6X’s reputation as a world-class business jet.”

Dynamatic Technologies share price trend The company shares have emerged as a significant wealth creator on Dalal Street, as they have risen from ₹4,329 apiece two years ago to the current trading level of ₹8,918, delivering an impressive return of 106.

Over a longer horizon, the stock has provided a staggering 1000% return in the past four years. Dynamatic Technologies has a market cap of ₹6051 crore, according to data from NSE.

The company manufactures highly engineered, mission-critical products for the aerospace, metallurgy, and hydraulics industries. It commands approximately 80% of the Indian OEM tractor market and about 38% of the global tractor market.

It serves as a Tier-I supplier to global aerospace OEMs and primes such as Airbus, Boeing, BEL, Bell Helicopters, Dassault Aviation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Spirit AeroSystems.