E to E Transportation Infrastructure share price lists at ₹330.60 on NSE SME, surging 90% from SME IPO price

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO Listing: E to E Transportation Infrastructure share price made a exceptional debut in the Indian stock market today, January 2, making it the first listing of 2026. E to E Transportation Infrastructure share price was listed on Friday at ₹330.60 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90% from its issue price of ₹174.

The E to E Transportation Infrastructure SME IPO grey market premium (GMP) was ₹162. This indicated a likely listing price of around ₹336 — translating to a premium of 93.10% over the upper end of the issue price band.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO Subscription Status E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO witnessed massive subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 526.56 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 544.28x, the NII portion was booked 872.09x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 236.30x bids.

The company received bids for 169.46 crore shares against 32.18 lakh shares on offer.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO Details The SME IPO of E To E Transportation Infrastructure Limited opened for subscription on December 26, 2025 and closed on December 30, 2025. The company fixed the IPO price band in the range of ₹164 to ₹174 per equity share. The basis of allotment was finalised on December 31, 2025.

The E To E Transportation Infrastructure IPO was a book-built issue aggregating to ₹84.22 crore. The public offer comprised a fresh issuance of around 0.48 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. Investors were required to apply for a minimum lot size of 800 shares, while retail investors had to bid for at least two lots, translating into an investment of ₹2,78,400 at the upper end of the price band.

Out of the total issue proceeds, the company earmarked the bulk of funds towards working capital needs, amounting to ₹70 crore, with the remaining portion allocated for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the public issue, the company raised ₹23.97 crore from anchor investors. The anchor bidding process was conducted on December 24, 2025.

The IPO consisted of a total of 48,40,000 equity shares. Of this, 22,96,800 shares, or 47.45 percent, were reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The non-institutional investor (NII) category was allocated 6,89,600 shares, accounting for 14.25 percent of the issue. Retail individual investors (RIIs) were allotted 16,09,600 shares, or 33.26 percent. Anchor investors were allocated 13,77,600 shares, representing 28.46 percent of the total issue size.

MUFG Intime India Private Limited was appointed as the registrar to the issue, while Hem Securities Limited acted as the book running lead manager for the NSE SME IPO.

About E To E Transportation Infrastructure Incorporated in 2010, E To E Transportation Infrastructure Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company operating in the railway infrastructure space. The company specialises in system integration and engineering solutions for the rail sector.

Its service portfolio includes signalling and telecommunications systems, overhead electrification, track projects, system integration, private sidings, and services through its Engineering Design and Research Centre. The company provides end-to-end railway engineering solutions covering design, procurement, installation, and testing across mainline railways, urban transit systems, and private siding projects.