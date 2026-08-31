E2E Networks bags ₹1,000 crore NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPU deal from sovereign AI firm

Multibagger E2E Networks, an AI-focused hyperscale cloud platform, is likely to attract investor interest during Tuesday's trade, September 1, after the company secured a significant long-term order for the provision of cloud GPUs and allied services.

The company informed investors through a regulatory filing, on Monday, that it had entered into a binding term sheet with a sovereign AI company based in India for the provision of long-term AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services.

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The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is expected to run until June 2029. The contract is approximately ₹1,000 crore, excluding applicable taxes, as per the regulatory filing.

The company said neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It also clarified that the transaction does not fall within the ambit of related-party transactions.

E2E Networks reported revenue of ₹156.8 crore in Q1 FY27, marking a sharp 334% year-on-year and 64% quarter-on-quarter increase. The growth was driven by the go-live of the B200 cluster, improved utilisation of its flagship GPUs and the continued scale-up of the TIR AI/ML platform.

The quarter also marked a significant milestone in the company’s capital markets journey, with the implementation of a 10:1 stock split and a direct listing on the BSE Mainboard.

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In terms of operating performance, the company reported an EBITDA that stood at ₹117.9 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 75.2%, up 1,446 basis points sequentially and 4,609 basis points year-on-year.

On the bottom line, the net profit stood at ₹43.9 crore, translating into a PAT margin of 28%, compared with 6.7% in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the stock will be added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Index, according to MSCI’s latest index review. The stock is among 14 companies set to be added to the index, while 19 companies will be removed.

Stock delivers over 12000% return in 5 years The company’s growing order book and improving financial performance have also been reflected in the stock’s performance, which has seen a meteoric rise of 173% over the last one year, taking it to its current market price of ₹619. Over the last five years, the stock has zoomed an impressive 12,631%.

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If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the shares five years ago and remained invested until today, their investment would have grown to approximately ₹1.25 crore, based on the stated 12,631% return. This calculation excludes the impact of the stock split.

The company is an NSE-listed and MeitY-empanelled AI-focused hyperscale cloud platform, offering advanced cloud GPUs and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud technologies designed for the development and deployment of AI, ML and GenAI workloads on large-scale computing clusters.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.