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EAAA India Alternatives Q2 results 2026: Net profit jumps 27%; 140% interim dividend of ₹7/share; check record date

EAAA India Alternatives reported a 26.9% year-on-year rise in Q2 FY27 net profit to 88.10 crore, while revenue grew 12.9% to 251.49 crore. Funds managed increased 28% to 49,164 crore. The company also announced an interim dividend of 7 per share.

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A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Nov 2026, 06:36 PM IST
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EAAA India Alternatives Q2: Net profit jumps 27%; declares 140% interim dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 per share; check record date
EAAA India Alternatives Q2: Net profit jumps 27%; declares 140% interim dividend of ₹7 per share; check record date(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

EAAA India Alternatives, an arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, on Wednesday announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. This marks its first quarterly results announcement since listing on the BSE and NSE earlier this month.

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The company reported a 26.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to 88.10 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with 69.43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 12.9% YoY to 251.49 crore from 222.82 crore, while total revenue, including other income, increased 14% to 279.88 crore from 245.51 crore.

On the operating front, EBITDA increased 22.4% to 125.03 crore from 102.12 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 49.7% from 45.8% a year earlier, reflecting an improvement of 3.9 percentage points.

Meanwhile, funds managed by the company, measured by FPAUM (Funds' Assets Under Management), grew to 49,164 crore as of September 30, 2026, from 38,552 crore a year earlier, representing a YoY increase of 28%.

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The growth in FPAUM reflects the company's ability to consistently raise, deploy and realise capital across strategies, while increasing the share of assets that contribute to recurring management fees.

Speaking on the financial results, Amit Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of EAAA India Alternatives, said, “This is our first quarterly results announcement following our listing on the Indian stock exchanges, and we enter this phase with an even greater commitment to further institutionalising our alternative asset management platform through transparency, accountability, and responsibility.”

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EAAA India Alternatives declares interim dividend of 7 per share

Along with its Q2 results, the company also announced an interim dividend of 7 per equity share, representing 140% of the face value of 5 each, for the financial year 2026-27.

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The company has fixed November 17, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the 7 interim dividend. Shareholders whose names appear in the company's Register of Members or the records of the depositories as of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend.

EAAA India Alternatives shares listed at 4% premium over IPO price

EAAA India Alternatives shares were listed earlier this month, making their stock market debut at 1,727 apiece, a premium of around 4% over the IPO price of 1,665. The company's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.25 times during its three-day bidding period.

At the latest quoted price of 1,746, the stock was trading around 4.9% above its issue price.

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The company had fixed the IPO price band at 1,585–1,665 per share, valuing it at 10,765 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by the Edelweiss Group, with no fresh issue component.

Incorporated in 2008, EAAA India Alternatives is an alternative investment platform managing long-term capital across asset classes, including infrastructure, commercial real estate and private credit.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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