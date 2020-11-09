"Firm global cues and a clear majority to favorite democrats party in the US election took main benchmark indices to all time high. The rally in the domestic market was also led by banking and finance stocks on improved business outlook post Q2 results and bounce back of economic activities. Broader market has shown under-performance compared to headline peers as investors feel safer chasing heavyweights during high market levels. We expect more stimulus measures are required to boost the economy and announcements regarding the same from the government is expected in the near future that can further accelerate our domestic market".