Early trends show covid 2.0 disrupted biz in Jun quarter

Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities, said overall earnings across sectors reported robust year-on-year growth on the shallow base of last year as the nationwide lockdown had impacted economic activity last year. “However, earnings declined on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to the second covid wave. Disruption of the second wave is clearly visible in Q1FY22. IT sector delivered a strong performance. A positive surprise in terms of the healthy bottom line on year-on-year as well as a quarter-on-quarter basis, coupled with inching-up guidance for FY22, augurs well for the sector," Shah said.