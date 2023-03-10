Earn up to ₹20 lakh! Sebi announces reward for providing tips on defaulters1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 12:20 PM IST
- Sebi said that an informant will get up to ₹20 lakh for sharing information about the assets of defaulters
Market regulator Sebi has introduced a reward system in order to recover fines from elusive offenders. In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that an informant will get up to ₹20 lakh for sharing information about the assets of defaulters.
