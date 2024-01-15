Broking industry likely to achieve all-time high revenues and net profits in FY24: ICRA
The broking industry is expected to achieve all-time high revenues and net profits in FY24, driven by a revival in investor sentiment, according to a report by rating agency ICRA.
The broking industry is expected to achieve all-time high revenues and net profits in FY24, driven by a revival in investor sentiment, according to a report by rating agency ICRA. The analysis of 29 prominent brokerage companies in H1FY24 showed a significant 20 percent annualised growth in net operating income, supported by improved market activity.
