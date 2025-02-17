Markets
10% earnings cut: Edelweiss AMC CIO sees a rebound only in second half of FY26
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 17 Feb 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
- Factors that could drive foreign capital into India include stability of the dollar, transparency on tariffs, and a strengthening earnings outlook, says Trideep Bhattacharya
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As global markets navigate uncertainty, factors that could drive foreign capital into India would be the stability of the dollar, transparency on tariffs and trade barriers, and a strengthening earnings outlook, according to the investment head of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less