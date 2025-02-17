10% earnings cut: Edelweiss AMC CIO sees a rebound only in second half of FY26

Which three sectors do you see as the strongest bets for 2025, and what makes them stand out?

While we believe, bottom-up stock picking is the way forward, IT services, NBFCs (non-bank financial services companies) and consumption sectors could do well in 2025. IT services is strengthened by improving business prospects in the US and further supported by INR (rupee) depreciation, boosting export revenues. Meanwhile, NBFCs are likely to benefit from falling interest rates over the next 12–15 months, improving credit demand and profitability, and consumption is set to gain from the ₹1 lakh crore tax rebate announced in the Union Budget 2025, driving higher discretionary spending.