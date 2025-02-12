Earnings Impact! Lupin share price rebounds around 6% from today’s low after strong Q3 results 2025

Shares of pharma major Lupin rebounded from their day's low after the company posted strong financial results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3 FY25). The stock initially fell by 3.2 percent to an intra-day low of ₹2,000.10 in early trade but later recovered by almost 6 percent, reaching day's high of ₹2,116.

Financial Performance Lupin reported a consolidated net profit of ₹858.9 crore for Q3 FY25, marking a 38.8 percent increase from ₹618.7 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹5,618.6 crore, reflecting a 10.6 percent rise compared to ₹5,079.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA surged by 32.1 percent year-on-year to ₹1,409.6 crore from ₹1,067.3 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA margin expanded significantly by 408 basis points (bps) to 25.1 percent, up from 21 percent in Q3 FY24.

Manufacturing and other expenses stood at ₹1,695.9 crore, representing 30.2 percent of sales, compared to ₹1,560.1 crore in the same period last year. Investment in research and development (R&D) for the quarter was ₹434.4 crore, constituting 7.7 percent of sales.

Strong Growth in North America Lupin's North America sales for Q3 FY25 came in at ₹2121.3 crore, reflecting a 12.3 percent growth compared to ₹1888.5 crore in Q3 FY24. The region accounted for 38 percent of Lupin’s total global sales. U.S. sales were $235 million, up from $212 million in Q3 FY24. The company received six Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approvals from the U.S. FDA and launched two new products during the quarter, bringing its total generics portfolio in the U.S. to 163 products.

Lupin retained its position as the third-largest pharmaceutical player in both the U.S. generics market and the total U.S. market by prescription volume.

Steady Performance in India In the domestic market, Lupin’s India formulation sales for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹1930.5 crore, representing a 12 percent year-on-year growth from ₹1725 crore in Q3 FY24. The region contributed 34 percent of Lupin’s global sales. The India Region Formulation segment grew by 5.8 percent compared to Q3 FY24, with the company launching 11 brands across therapeutic areas during the nine-month period. Lupin holds the position of the seventh-largest pharmaceutical company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market, according to IQVIA MAT Dec’24 data.

Management Outlook Commenting on the results, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin Limited, stated, “Our third-quarter results highlight our continued strength, with both revenue and EBITDA showing sustained growth. U.S. revenues, led by building scale in new products, have been pivotal for our growth, supported by a strong nine-month performance from our India and EMEA regions. We look forward to maintaining this momentum in the ensuing quarters backed by growth in sales, commercial and operating efficiencies, and strong compliance.”

Stock Price Trend From its previous close, the pharma stock has risen as much as 2.4 percent to its day's high of ₹2116. It is now just 12 percent away from its peak of ₹2,403.45, hit in January 2025, meanwhile, it has jumped almost 42 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,493.75, recorded in June 2024.

