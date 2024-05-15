Oberoi Realty shares jump 7% to record high on strong Q4 results
Shares of Oberoi Realty jumped 7 percent to their record high of ₹1,629.15 apiece in intra-day deals on Wednesday, May 15, after the real estate developer posted robust earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).
