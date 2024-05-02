Earnings Impact: REC jumps 9.5% to record high on strong Q4 results, soars 30.5% in 8 sessions
REC stock surges 9.5% to ₹555.45 on strong Q4FY24 results, 33% YoY jump in net profit to ₹4,079 crore. Revenue grows 25% YoY. Scrip up 336% from 52-week low. Company aims to be NPA-free by FY25 with debt-raising plan of ₹1.6 lakh crore.
Shares of REC surged 9.5 percent in intra-day deals today, May 2 to hit a new high of ₹555.45 on the back of strong March quarter (Q4FY24) results. Including today's rally, the stock has extended gains for the eighth straight session, soaring 30.5 percent in this period.
