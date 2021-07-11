Earnings kick off with sky-high forecasts, record stock market

Analysts project that profits for S&P 500 companies rose 64% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to FactSet, a growth rate that would be the highest in more than a decade. However, the growth will be measured from a period when much of the economy had been brought to a standstill from the pandemic as consumers retreated and some businesses saw steep declines in revenue. Analysts expect businesses constrained by the pandemic and economic slowdown, like the financial and industrial sectors, to more than double their profits from the same period in 2020.