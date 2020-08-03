Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall Street despite stalemate in Congress on relief
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall Street despite stalemate in Congress on relief

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST AFP

  • Microsoft jumped 3.7% as it said it would push ahead with talks to acquire the US operations of Chinese-owned TikTok
  • Faltering macroeconomic data and a gridlock on more government stimulus have made investors cautious again

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports while shrugging off a congressional stalemate on new government relief measures.

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports while shrugging off a congressional stalemate on new government relief measures.

A rally in tech-related stocks and historic stimulus have lifted the S&P 500 to within 4% of its peak, but faltering macroeconomic data and a gridlock on more government stimulus have made investors cautious again.

A rally in tech-related stocks and historic stimulus have lifted the S&P 500 to within 4% of its peak, but faltering macroeconomic data and a gridlock on more government stimulus have made investors cautious again.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 percent at 26,645.78.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.8 percent to 3,297.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 percent to 10,896.85.

A partisan fight in Washington has thrown into doubt the prospects for extending $600 per week supplemental unemployment benefits, a key element of economic support since March that has now expired.

But Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said the aggressive actions from the Federal Reserve have helped offset worries about a weakening economy due to the coronavirus and other concerns.

"The stock market has remained quick to buy on weakness, and, in many cases buy on the momentum of a winning trade," O'Hare said.

This week's calendar includes earnings from Disney, as well as the July employment report, which will provide a window into the extent that the US coronavirus resurgence of recent weeks has dragged down the economy.

After a tech-heavy week of earnings, investors are gearing up for reports from Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US , Activision and American International Group .

Among individual companies, Microsoft jumped 3.9 percent after announcing that Chief Executive Satya Nadella had talked with US President Donald Trump about acquiring video-sharing app TikTok, which Trump views as national security threat.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated