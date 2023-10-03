Earnings preview: Experts expect more misses than hits in Q2; how can it impact market sentiment?
Q2 earnings season set to begin, with experts predicting a soft quarter for many sectors.
Earnings season is here. The July-September quarter (Q2) earnings season is set to kick off on Wednesday (October 4). However, TCS is the first company among heavyweights which will report its Q1FY24 earnings next Wednesday (October 11). HCL Tech, Infosys and HDFC Asset Management Company will announce their September quarter scorecard on October 12.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started