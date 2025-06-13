Earnings Review: These companies post over 50% YoY rise in Q4 net profits

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) has said that the fourth-quarter earnings season for FY25 concluded on a robust note, with broad-based outperformance across key sectors. In its post-earnings analysis, MOSL pointed out that strong results from metals, oil marketing companies (OMCs), PSU banks, automobile firms, healthcare players, capital goods manufacturers, and technology companies were the primary drivers of the strong quarterly performance.

Advertisement

According to MOSL, the Nifty 50 delivered a 3 percent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT), slightly ahead of its earlier estimate of 2 percent growth. It noted, however, that this marked the fourth straight quarter of single-digit profit growth since the post-pandemic rebound began in June 2020, suggesting a phase of consolidation in corporate profitability.

Despite near-term uncertainties, including global macroeconomic headwinds, potential trade disruptions, and earnings volatility, MOSL remains optimistic about India’s structural growth trajectory. It stated that while short-term market sentiment could remain jittery, the medium-to-long-term growth story of India continues to remain intact.

MOSL also pointed out several standout performers from the earnings season, noting that a number of companies posted over 50 percent year-on-year growth in net profit for the March quarter. These earnings surprises further underscore the resilience and strength of select sectors despite a backdrop of global uncertainty.

Advertisement

These companies posted over 50 percent jump in Q4 net profit. Airtel Bharti Airtel delivered a strong 432 percent year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹11,022 crore in Q4FY25. However, excluding exceptional items, the adjusted profit stood at ₹5,223 crore, reflecting a solid 77 percent year-on-year growth. The telecom giant attributed the performance to strong growth momentum in India, a currency rebound in African markets, and the full-quarter impact of the Indus Towers consolidation.

Revenue rose 27 percent year-on-year to ₹47,876 crore, driven by better average revenue per user (ARPU), which increased to ₹245 from ₹209 in the year-ago period. The Board recommended a final dividend of ₹16 per share for FY25, reinforcing shareholder value amid improving fundamentals.

Advertisement

Hindalco Hindalco Industries reported a 66 percent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹5,283 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹3,174 crore in the same quarter last year. The company said this robust performance was largely driven by its Indian operations, supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions and declining input costs.

Revenue from operations rose 16 percent year-on-year to ₹64,890 crore, while consolidated EBITDA climbed 43 percent to ₹10,296 crore. The company’s board proposed a final dividend of ₹5 per share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM.

Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd reported a 59.3 percent rise in net profit to ₹411.5 crore for the March quarter, compared to ₹258.4 crore a year ago, beating analyst estimates. Strong patient volumes and operational efficiencies helped improve margins.

Advertisement

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹5,592.2 crore, up 13.1 percent year-on-year, aligning closely with Street expectations. EBITDA increased by 20.2 percent to ₹769.7 crore, while the operating margin expanded to 13.76 percent, surpassing the market estimate of 13.70 percent and improving from 12.96 percent in the same quarter last year.