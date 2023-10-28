Earnings Season Is Shaping Up Nicely. Investors Don’t Seem to Care.

The corporate earnings downturn is poised to end, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the stock market carnage.

With the third-quarter earnings season nearly halfway over, companies in the S&P 500 are on track to post a 2.7% year-over-year increase in profits, according to a FactSet blend of reported results and consensus analyst estimates. That would mark the first earnings growth in four quarters.

Yet few companies are reaping rewards for stronger-than-expected results. S&P 500 companies reporting positive earnings surprises have seen their shares fall an average of 1% in the period from two days before their report through two days after, compared with the five-year average of a 0.9% advance, FactSet data show.

The pain in the highflying technology sector has been particularly acute. Google parent Alphabet, for example, lost nearly $168 billion in market value this week, despite posting its strongest business growth in more than a year. Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, saw its market value drop more than $30 billion even after reporting its highest quarterly revenue since going public in 2012.

“The earnings recession is generally over, but when you look at the Magnificent Seven, they were just priced-to-perfection, so I’m not surprised," said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, of the group of tech stocks that led the market’s first-half advance.

The stress in the tech sector spilled over into the broader stock market. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.6% for the week, while the broader S&P 500 fell 2.5%. Both indexes suffered corrections, falling more than 10% from their highs in July. The indexes are holding on to 2023 gains of 21% and 7.2%, respectively.

In the coming days, all eyes will be on Apple for further clues about the health of the industry. The iPhone maker is projected to report a 7.8% jump in earnings on Thursday. Nvidia, the graphics-chip maker at the heart of the frenzy over generative artificial intelligence, is due to report Nov. 21.

The tech trade started showing cracks in August. Strong economic data and a growing U.S. deficit powered Treasury yields higher, providing investors with a risk-free alternative for parking their cash. When yields rise, investors become less likely to pay up for shares of companies promising high growth in the future. The 10-year Treasury yield recently hit 5% for the first time in 16 years, intensifying the tech selloff.

Some investors say they are nervous that more volatility is in store. Alphabet disappointed investors with its relatively weak cloud-computing sales, while continuing to wrestle with competitors developing AI. Its weekly market cap decline was its largest on record.

Meta, meanwhile, cautioned about its advertising spending going forward and warned of increasing operating losses because of its product-development efforts in the Reality Labs Division.

“Once earnings fell, it was normal that stocks won’t really have a leg up, so they stalled out. But once they post another quarter of strong earnings, you would expect that at some point it starts getting reflected in the stock price," said Ivana Delevska, founder and chief investment officer at Spear Invest.

All the news isn’t bad among big tech companies. Amazon reported blockbuster results, sparking a 6.8% rally in its shares Friday, their biggest one-day gain since early August. The e-commerce giant said its profit tripled to nearly $10 billion thanks to strong sales in its cloud-computing, advertising and retail units.

Microsoft shares climbed 3.1% Wednesday, their best day since July, after the company said sales growth accelerated as demand for its cloud computing services heated up, thanks to growing enthusiasm for AI.

Despite their recent pullback, some of the big tech stocks still look fairly pricey relative to history. Microsoft is trading at 28 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, above its 10-year average of about 23. Apple is priced at roughly 25 times future earnings, versus its average multiple of nearly 19. The S&P 500, in comparison, carries a multiple of 17.

Some investors are already hunting for stocks they say have declined enough to become attractive again. Nancy Tengler, chief executive at Laffer Tengler Investments, said she recently added to her positions in Oracle and Adobe.

“This same exact thing happened last year, and we heard that the tech trade was over," she said. “If you sold your stocks last year at this time, you missed a whole bunch of outperformance."

Write to Hardika Singh at hardika.singh@wsj.com