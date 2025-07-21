Markets are euphoric, even minor earnings misses can trigger sharp volatility, says DSP MF's Kalpen Parekh
Dipti Sharma 9 min read 21 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Valuations reflect past strong earnings growth, but not the recent slowdown to single-digit gains. Current revenue growth is a modest 4% and margin-led growth is fading. Where is the market headed and is a recovery coming? Here's what DSP Mutual Fund's Kalpen Parekh expects
Earnings need to pick up and even a minor disappointment could trigger sharp volatility given that the valuations are still driven by past growth, according to Kalpen Parekh of DSP Mutual Fund.
