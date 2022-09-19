Earnings upgrades drive Ambuja Cements shares up 10%

The aggressive expansions will drive earnings growth as company also undertakes various measures for profitability improvement. The group synergy benefits should start coming in from the December quarter and accelerate over next one to three years, said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd. Jefferies have raised consolidated Ebitda estimates for Ambuja by 20% and 30% for FY24 and FY25 on higher vols and Ebitda per tonne assumption.