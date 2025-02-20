Markets
Earnings woes dim Senco Gold’s shares. Can it regain its spark?
Madhvendra 6 min read 20 Feb 2025, 12:11 PM IST
Summary
- Senco Gold’s margins fell in the December quarter, triggering a 32% drop in its share price. Currently, its price-to-earnings ratio lags Titan and Kalyan Jewellers, but it is optimistic about margin recovery and growth.
Senco Gold, the leading jewellery brand in eastern India, had a remarkable journey following its debut on the stock market in 2023. It saw a 250% jump from its listing price in July 2023 to ₹772 in October last year. However, after this peak, its share price began to decline as the markets corrected.
