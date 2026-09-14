EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti pledges 34.51 cr shares to Motilal Oswal Fin Services; check penny stock performance

Penny stock under ₹10: Shares of Easy Trip Planners, which operates the EaseMy Trip online travel platform, will remain in focus on Tuesday, after the company’s cofounder and promoter, Nishant Pitti pledged shares worth ₹212 crore for personal use.

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The online travel company’s co-founder pledged around 34.51 crore shares in favour of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Limited Meanwhile, the travel stock’s value has declined close to 20.1% in 2026 so far.

Easy Trip Planners cofounder pledges 34.51 crore shares Nishant Pitti pledged 34,51,39, 404 shares, which is equivalent to 8.66% of total share capital held. The 34.51 crore pledged shares represent around 8.66% of EaseMyTrip's total paid-up share capital. The funds raised with this action will not be used for the listed company's business.

A total of ₹211.92 crore of money was involved in the pledging of shares. The security cover for the transaction is 1:1. Following the latest pledge, around 44.87 crore of shares are held by Nishant Pitti. It represents around 11.26% of EaseMyTrip's total share capital. Nishant Pitti owns a total of 11.39% stake in the online travel platform company, which indicates, that he has pledged almost his entire stake in the company.

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Easy Trip Planners share price trend The stock closed 0.52% higher at ₹5.83 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,323.05 crore on Friday, September 11. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹5.94 per share and an intraday low of ₹5.73 per share during the trading session. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at -8.11%

The stock surged to 52-week high of ₹10.57 per share on February 18, 2026. Its share price value dipped to its 52-week low of ₹5.73 per share on September 11, 2026. The travel stock has declined around 30% in three months and around 20.9% in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined around 32% in one year and around 72.13% in one year.

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The online-travel platform had reported a net loss of ₹8.08 crore in Q1FY27 against a ₹9.16 crore loss reported in the March quarter. Its net revenue stood at ₹81.19 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹90.4 crore in Q4FY26. Its earning per share stood at ₹-0.02 in June quarter against ₹-0.03 in the March quarter.