Stock in focus: EaseMyTrip share price was up over 2.5% on Monday's session. EaseMyTrip share price has been in focus as the company's co-founder and CEO, Nishant Pitti, declared that all Maldives flight reservations would be suspended in response to disparaging remarks made by Maldivian ministers about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. EaseMyTrip share price opened at an intraday low of ₹41.65 on BSE.

Nishant Pitti took to social media X to express his support for India, saying, “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings."

Pitti praised Lakshadweep's beaches and waterways, drawing comparisons to the Maldives and Seychelles, and promised exclusive deals to draw attention to the area. EaseMyTrip, an online provider of travel solutions, started the #ChaloLakshadweep campaign to visit Lakshadweep.

The hashtag #BoycottMaldives went viral on social media as Indian travellers began to postpone their planned trips to the island nation amid a growing spat between India and the Maldives.

Maldivian politicians incited a controversy by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mocking his trip to Lakshadweep, recognising it as an Indian tourist destination.

On social media, numerous Indians have stated that they have cancelled their scheduled vacations to the island nation.

Rajiv Mehra, the president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, as per news reports stated that there hasn't been any investigation into the Maldives recently. There's an abrupt drop. Payments made by individuals won't be refunded. He anticipates that few travel plans will be made to the Maldives.

Following the incident, more than 8,000 hotel reservations and 2,500 airline tickets have been cancelled by Indian tourists. India accounted for the greatest number of visitors to the Maldives (2,09,198), with Russia (2,09,146) and China (1,87,118) following closely behind.

After his recent visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, Prime Minister Modi shared many of photos, including one of his thrilling experience while snorkelling. PM Modi posted images of the snow-white beaches, crystal-clear blue skies, and the ocean on X, along with a note that said, “Lakshadweep has to be on your list for those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them."

