EaseMyTrip share price jumps over 5% on proposed 5-star hotel in Ayodhya
EaseMyTrip, as one of the joint venture partners, has committed to invest up to ₹100 crore in Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited, the entity super heading the project under incorporation.
EaseMyTrip share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Monday after the company’s board in-principally approved the proposal to open a 5 star hotel in Ayodhya, strategically situated near the iconic Shree Ram Mandir. EaseMyTrip shares rallied as much as 5.56% to ₹53.67 apiece on the BSE.
