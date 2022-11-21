EaseMyTrip share price zooms 17% as stock trades ex-split, ex-bonus today1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 10:11 AM IST
- EaseMyTrip announced stock split in 1:2 ratio along with bonus shares issue in 3:1 ratio
Stock in focus: EaseMyTrip or Easy Trip Planners shares are in focus today as the stock is trading ex-dividend and ex-bonus. The board of directors of the company fixed 22nd November 2022 as record date to finalize eligible beneficiaries for the issuance of bonus shares and stock subdivision. The company's board had approved and declared bonus shares in 3:1 ratio along with stock split in the ratio of 1:2.