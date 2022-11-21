Stock in focus: EaseMyTrip or Easy Trip Planners shares are in focus today as the stock is trading ex-dividend and ex-bonus. The board of directors of the company fixed 22nd November 2022 as record date to finalize eligible beneficiaries for the issuance of bonus shares and stock subdivision. The company's board had approved and declared bonus shares in 3:1 ratio along with stock split in the ratio of 1:2.

Ahead of record date for stock split and bonus shares, EaseMyTrip share price shot up near 17 per cent in opening deals on Monday. EaseMyTrip share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹57.30 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 17 per cent upside within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.

In one of its latest stock market exchange communication, EaseMyTrip said, "This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, November 22, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the following matters subject to the shareholders’ approval to be obtained through postal ballot on Thursday, November 10, 2022: 1. Sub division/Split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) fully paid- up. 2. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (Three) Equity Share of ₹1/- each for every (One) existing Equity Share of ₹1/- each."

This is for the second occasion in 2022 when EaseMyTrip shares are trading ex-bonus. In February 2022, EaseMyTrip shares had traded ex-bonus for issuance of 1:1 bonus shares.

EaseMyTrip IPO was launched in March 2021 at a price band of ₹186 to ₹187 per equity share. The then second largest online travel agency in India had a decent listing on Indian bourses as the stock listed at ₹206 per share on BSE and at ₹212.25 per share on NSE, delivering double digit listing gain to its allottees.