EaseMyTrip share price zooms 17% as stock trades ex-split, ex-bonus today

In one of its latest stock market exchange communication, EaseMyTrip said, "This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, November 22, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the following matters subject to the shareholders’ approval to be obtained through postal ballot on Thursday, November 10, 2022: 1. Sub division/Split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) fully paid- up. 2. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (Three) Equity Share of ₹1/- each for every (One) existing Equity Share of ₹1/- each."

