EaseMyTrip shares rise over 18% after the launch of Winter Carnival Sale. Details here

EaseMyTrip shares jumped by more than 18% on Tuesday after the company introduced its ‘Winter Carnival Sale’, aimed at assisting travelers in planning their winter vacations with remarkable savings and easy booking solutions. This sale, active from December 2 to December 9, 2025, provides customers with cost-effective fares and accommodations during the peak travel season of the year.

The company is offering discounts on flights, hotels, buses, and cabs. Additionally, holiday packages are available starting at ₹7,999. These deals can be accessed using the promo code ‘CARNIVAL’ on the EaseMyTrip application or website.

Customers can also enjoy extra savings when they book using credit cards from HSBC, ICICI, and AU Bank. Top spenders will have the chance to win exclusive giveaways, while all travelers can take advantage of offers from partner brands like EazyDiner, Foxtale, Nasher Miles, and Pilgrim.

The company mentioned that a carefully selected range of esteemed hotels collaborating with EaseMyTrip for special discounts includes 7 Apple, Amritara, Ananta Hotels and Resort, Bloom, Byke, Clarks, Clarks Collection, Club Mahindra, Cygnett, FAB, Fateh Collection, Fern, Ginger, Justa, Le Roi, Lemon Tree, Lords, Moustache, OTHPL, OYO, Pride, Regenta, Renest, Sayaji, Shshpura Hotels, Spree, Starlit, Sterling, SUba, TreeHouse, Vesta Hotels and Resorts, VITS, WelcomHeritage, and Zone By the Park.

“The year-end holiday season is one of the most anticipated times for travellers. With the Winter Carnival Sale, our focus is to make winter travel more accessible and rewarding for everyone planning Christmas and New Year getaways. This campaign brings together strong airline partnerships, curated hotel offers, and multi-category discounts to ensure customers get maximum value for their travel plans,” said Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer, EaseMyTrip.

EaseMyTrip shares today EaseMyTrip shares today opened at ₹7.14 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹8.47 per share, and an intraday low of ₹7.06 per share. EaseMyTrip shares touched a 52-week low today.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said that the stock moved up with sharp rise in volume, resistance at 8.7. Support is placed at 7.60.

