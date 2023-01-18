Eastern Logica Infoway gets listed on BSE SME platform1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd becomes the 413th company to get listed on the BSE SME platform, the exchange said in a release
NEW DELHI : Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Wednesday announced the listing of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 413.
