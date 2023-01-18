Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Eastern Logica Infoway gets listed on BSE SME platform

Eastern Logica Infoway gets listed on BSE SME platform

1 min read . 08:06 PM ISTPTI
BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd becomes the 413th company to get listed on the BSE SME platform, the exchange said in a release

NEW DELHI :Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Wednesday announced the listing of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 413.

NEW DELHI :Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Wednesday announced the listing of Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the bourse to 413.

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd becomes the 413th company to get listed on the BSE SME platform, the exchange said in a release.

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd becomes the 413th company to get listed on the BSE SME platform, the exchange said in a release.

So far, the 412 companies listed on the BSE SME platform raised 4,563.05 crore from the market and the total market capitalisation of these companies as of January 16th, 2023, is 66,222 crore.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.

