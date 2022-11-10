Easy Trip declares record date for 3:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split

Easy Trip declares record date for 3:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split2 min read . 08:23 PM IST
- With a market worth of Rs. 8,640.54 Cr., Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is a mid-cap business that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market worth of Rs. 8,640.54 Cr., Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is a mid-cap business that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. One of the leading travel agencies in India and a well-known brand in the sector is EaseMyTrip. The corporation has announced the record date for the 1:2 stock split and the 3:1 bonus shares.
With a market worth of Rs. 8,640.54 Cr., Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is a mid-cap business that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. One of the leading travel agencies in India and a well-known brand in the sector is EaseMyTrip. The corporation has announced the record date for the 1:2 stock split and the 3:1 bonus shares.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, November 22, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the following matters subject to the shareholders’ approval to be obtained through postal ballot on Thursday, November 10, 2022: 1. Sub-division/Split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) fully paid- up. 2. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (Three) Equity Share of ₹1/- each for every (One) existing Equity Share of ₹1/- each."
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, November 22, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the following matters subject to the shareholders’ approval to be obtained through postal ballot on Thursday, November 10, 2022: 1. Sub-division/Split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) fully paid- up. 2. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (Three) Equity Share of ₹1/- each for every (One) existing Equity Share of ₹1/- each."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Authorised share Capital will be increased to INR 200,00,00,000 from INR 75,00,00,000 subject to shareholder’s approval and necessary filings with the Authorities and their approvals."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Authorised share Capital will be increased to INR 200,00,00,000 from INR 75,00,00,000 subject to shareholder’s approval and necessary filings with the Authorities and their approvals."
A total number of securities of 1,30,37,40,000 at a face of ₹1/- (post considering the split of shares into 1:1 subject to shareholders approval) or 65,18,70,000 at a face of ₹2/- (Pre-Split) are proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the bonus shares will be issued, as per the company. Within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e. by December 08th, 2022 is the estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched.
A total number of securities of 1,30,37,40,000 at a face of ₹1/- (post considering the split of shares into 1:1 subject to shareholders approval) or 65,18,70,000 at a face of ₹2/- (Pre-Split) are proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the bonus shares will be issued, as per the company. Within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e. by December 08th, 2022 is the estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched.
The shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd closed today at ₹398.15 apiece, up by 1.12% from the previous close of ₹393.75. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 1,140,257 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,098,326 shares. Easy Trip Planners got listed on the stock exchanges on March 19, 2021 with an issue price of ₹187 per share, since then the stock has risen to ₹398.15 apiece, representing a multibagger return of 281.99%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 55.98% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 47.88% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹620.95 on (03-February-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹261.00 on (08-March-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 35.88% below the high and 52.54% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.90%, FIIs holding of 2.52%, DIIs holding of 2.44% and a public stake of 20.15%.
The shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd closed today at ₹398.15 apiece, up by 1.12% from the previous close of ₹393.75. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 1,140,257 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,098,326 shares. Easy Trip Planners got listed on the stock exchanges on March 19, 2021 with an issue price of ₹187 per share, since then the stock has risen to ₹398.15 apiece, representing a multibagger return of 281.99%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 55.98% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 47.88% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹620.95 on (03-February-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹261.00 on (08-March-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 35.88% below the high and 52.54% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.90%, FIIs holding of 2.52%, DIIs holding of 2.44% and a public stake of 20.15%.