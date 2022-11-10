Easy Trip declares record date for 3:1 bonus shares and 1:2 stock split

The shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd closed today at ₹398.15 apiece, up by 1.12% from the previous close of ₹393.75. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 1,140,257 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,098,326 shares. Easy Trip Planners got listed on the stock exchanges on March 19, 2021 with an issue price of ₹187 per share, since then the stock has risen to ₹398.15 apiece, representing a multibagger return of 281.99%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 55.98% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 47.88% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹620.95 on (03-February-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹261.00 on (08-March-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 35.88% below the high and 52.54% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 74.90%, FIIs holding of 2.52%, DIIs holding of 2.44% and a public stake of 20.15%.