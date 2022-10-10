Easy Trip Planners announces stock split and bonus issue; shares jump1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 11:47 AM IST
- Easy Trip shares jumped more than 4% to ₹419 apiece on the BSE in early deals
Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday informed that its board has approved bonus issue of three shares for every one share held i.e., 3:1 ratio and also has given nod for the stock split in the ratio of 1:2. Shares of Easy Trip jumped more than 4% to ₹419 apiece on the BSE in early trading session.