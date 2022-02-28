Easy Trip Planners' bonus issue record date this week. Details here

“we hereby inform the exchanges that board recommended the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion of (One) Equity Share of ₹2/- each for every (One) Equity Share of ₹2/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot i.e. in compliance with the applicable laws," Easy Trip Planners informed in a BSE filing.

