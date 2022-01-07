Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Friday announced that its board will meet next week on January 12, 2022, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares . Shares of Easy Trip planners were trading over 3% higher on the BSE at ₹556 apiece.

“Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on, January 12, 2022, at 11.00 A.M. through video conferencing for considering the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares," Easy Trip Planners informed in an exchange filing today.

A company usually issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make it affordable for investors. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

EaseMyTrip provides travel agents access to its website to book domestic travel airline tickets in order to cater to the offline travel market in India. Its businesses are organized primarily in following segments like airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages and other travel services like rail tickets, bus tickets, taxi rentals and ancillary value added services such as travel insurance, visa processing.

EasyMyTrip shares have given multibagger return of more than 170% since its listing in March 2021. Easy Trip Planners IPO was open between March 8 and March 10 and the shares made stock market debut on March 19.

