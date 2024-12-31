Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) co-founder Nishant Pitti sold a 1.4 per cent stake in the travel aggregator on the open market on December 31. Shares closed lower after recovering some gain on Tuesday.

Easy Trip Planners co-founder and promoter Nishant Pitti sold a 1.4 per cent stake in the travel aggregator for ₹78 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday, December 31, reported the news agency PTI citing NSE data.

Ease Trip Planners is the parent company of the online travel bookings platform EaseMyTrip.

The bulk deal data shows that Nishant Pitti offloaded 4.99 crore shares or 1.41 per cent stake in Easy Trip Planners on Tuesday, reported the agency citing the National Stock Exchange.

The stake was disposed of at an average price of ₹15.68 per share, taking the transaction value to ₹78.32 crore, as per the news report.

After the open market transaction, Pitti's holding in Easy Trip Planners fell to 12.8 per cent from the earlier level of 14.21 per cent, according to the news report. Along with Pitti's holdings, the combined promoter stakeholding in the company also dropped to 48.97 per cent from its earlier 50.38 per cent levels.

Ease Trip Planners Ltd shares closed 6.92 per cent lower at ₹15.87 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to ₹17.05 at the previous market close. The company's shares opened 7.5 per cent lower today and then declined to 10% losses for the intraday session.

The sharp crash in Easy Trip Planner shares came amid reports that the company's promoter and co-founder Nishant Pitti will sell off his remaining 14.21 per cent stake in the company via a block deal in Tuesday's trade.

Arunaben Sanjaykumar Bhatiya picked up 2.40 crore shares of Easy Trip Planners at an average price of ₹15.86 per share. This transaction took the deal value to ₹38.06 crore, according to the news report.

Details of the other buyers of Easy Trip Planners' shares could not be ascertained on the NSE, according to the news agency.