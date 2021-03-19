Mumbai: Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd listed at ₹206 apiece on the BSE on Friday, nearly 10% premium over its issue price. After its listing, the scrip hit ₹233.15, which is nearly 25% higher than its issue price of ₹187 per share.

The company's ₹510 crore issue was subscribed more than 160 times last week. The retail investors' portion was subscribed 70.78 times, while the non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 384.26 times. The institutional investors portion witnessed a subscription of 77.95 times.

The IPO comprised an offer for sale of ₹255 crore each by promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti, who held 49.81% and 49.68% stake, respectively, in the company.

The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.

Easy Trip Planners earns 94% of its revenue from airline tickets booked by customers from its platforms in the form of commissions and incentives.

The company said in its draft red herring prospectus or DRHP that due to covid-19 pandemic outbreak, its businesses, results of operation, financial positions and cash flows were materially and adversely affected.

Domestic and international travel restrictions imposed in India also disrupted its revenue lines. Such restrictions have continued for the greater part of the nine months ended December 2020 with only some domestic travel and government approved international travel operations commencing in June 2020.

Gross booking revenues decreased from ₹3179.80 crore in the nine months ended December 2019 to ₹1220.76 crore in the nine months ended December 2020.

For nine month ended December 2020, the company posted a revenue of ₹49.25 crore, down 65% from a year ago. Net profit fell 10.21% to ₹31.11 crore against ₹34.65 last year same period. Net debt for the period stood at ₹85.24 crore.

Given the only profitable online travel agency among the key online travel agencies in India, strong operations and financial performance in highly competitive and growing industry many analysts have given subscribe rating to this IPO.

"We like ETPL given its lean business model, differentiated offering and strong customer connect. However, the travel industry which was significantly impacted due to Covid-19, is likely to take much longer time to revive; though recovery is visible and vaccination drive would further propel it. The issue is valued at 49.9x FY21E P/E on an annualized basis. Being the first in the segment to get listed in India, ETPL could generate high investor interest", said Motilal Oswal in a not to its investors.

