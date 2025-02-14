Easy Trip Planners Q3 Results: Net profit drops 26.3% to ₹33.6 crore, revenue falls 6.5% YoY; stock sheds over 5%

In December, Easy Trip Planners promoter and co-founder Nishant Pitti on Tuesday divested a 1.4 per cent stake in the company for ₹78 crore through an open market transaction.

Ease Trip Planners Ltd is the parent firm of online travel company EaseMyTrip.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nishant Pitti offloaded 4.99 crore shares or 1.41 per cent stake in Easy Trip Planners.

Advertisement

The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹15.68 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹78.32 crore.

After the transaction, Pitti's holding in Easy Trip Planners has come down to 12.8 per cent from 14.21 per cent. Also, the combined promoter stakeholding in the company has also declined to 48.97 per cent from 50.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, Arunaben Sanjaykumar Bhatiya picked up 2.40 crore shares of Easy Trip Planners at an average price of ₹15.86 per piece. This took the deal value to ₹38.06 crore.