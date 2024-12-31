Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Easy Trip Planners share price nosedives 10% amid reports of stake sale by promoter

Easy Trip Planners share price nosedives 10% amid reports of stake sale by promoter

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Easy Trip Planners share price declined 10% in the morning trade on Tuesday following reports of a stake sale by the promoter.

Stock Market Today: Easy Trip Planners share price declines 10% amid likely block deals.

Stock Market Today: Easy Trip Planners share price declined 10% in the morning trade on Tuesday following reports of promoter stake sale.

On Monday, December 30, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources, that EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti was set to sell his remaining 14.21% stake in the company for 780 crore via a block deal.

As per the news report, Pitti was to offload 50 crore shares at a floor price of 15.6 per unit.

The floor price as per the news report was significantly lower than the closing price of Easy Trip Planners shares. Easy Trip Planners' share price had closed at 17.05 on the BSE on Monday. The floor price, as per news reports, was close to 9% lower than Monday's closing price.

Easy Trip Planners share price opened at 15.76 on the BSE on Tuesday, over 7% lower than the previous close. The stock thereafter dropped to the day's lows of 15.36, marking a decline of 10% against its previous close.

Business Development

In another development, Easy Trip Planners said that it has expanded its presence with a new franchise store in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

This is the 24th store under the flagship EaseMyTrip Franchise program, thereby increasing the brand’s offline presence in India’s tier-2 locations.

The store offers a wide spectrum of travel services, including domestic and international flight bookings, premium hotel accommodations, bespoke holiday packages, and seamless bus and railway bookings, said Easy Trip Planners. Travellers can also avail of luxury cruise bookings, visa assistance, and curated corporate travel solutions, all designed to provide a personalized travel experience.

With a target of establishing 100 franchise stores by FY25, the Raipur franchise reiterates EaseMyTrip’s commitment to delivering online convenience coupled with offline expertise for an unmatched travel experience, said Easy Trip Planners in its release.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
