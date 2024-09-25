Easy Trip Planners share price declines 8% on block deal news: Promoter to sell 8.5% stake

  • Stock Market Today: Easy Trip Planners share price declined more than 8% on Wednesday morning on news of a block deal. News reports suggest Promoter is likely to sell 8.5% stake.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published25 Sep 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock Market today: Easy Trip Planners share price declines up to 8% on block deal news
Stock Market today: Easy Trip Planners share price declines up to 8% on block deal news(AP)

Stock Market Today: Easy Trip Planners share price declined more than 8% on Wednesday morning on news of a block deal. News reports suggest Promoter is likely to sell 8.5% stake

Easy Trip Planners Ltd.'s share price opened at 39.19 on the BSE on Wednesday, 4.5% lower than Tuesday closing price of 41.03 on the BSE, The share price thereafter slipped down to intraday lows of 37.40 more than 8% lower than previous days close.

Also Read | KEC International share price rises 4.6%: Launches a QIP to raise funds

The news reports suggest that Promoter Nishant Pitti is likely to sell 8.5% stake in Ease My Trip Planners Ltd. The sale's indicative price is set at 41.5 per share, said CNBC TV18 attributing the news to sources. Pitti owned 28.13% of Easy Trip Planners as of the end of the first quarter.

Also Read | Stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — Sept 25

As per moneycontrol.com On September 25, sources indicate that Nishant Pitti, the promoter of EasyMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners Ltd.), is anticipated to sell 15 crore shares, or 8.5 percent of the total share capital, in a block deal. For a transaction value of around 580 crore, the floor price per share is anticipated to be 38. It is anticipated that several institutional investors will be the buyer, said moneycontrol.com news report.

Also Read | Multibagger pharma stock to consider stock split this month after 400% rally YTD

Ease My Trip Planners also remains in news on its plans to grow the YoloBus program. Over the next four years, Delhi-based online travel agency EaseMyTrip is said to be planning to grow its fleet of electric buses to 2,000 .

Also with the board of Easy Trip Planners authorizing two acquisitions totaling 90 crore, the company is expanding into the medical tourism market. As per its release a few days back the company's board had approved proposed investment of 30% of the aggregate post money paid-up equity share capital of Rollins International Private Limited, for a value of 60 Crore. It also approved Proposed investment of 49% of the aggregate post money paid-up share capital of Pflege Home Healthcare Center LLC ( 30 Crore)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsEasy Trip Planners share price declines 8% on block deal news: Promoter to sell 8.5% stake

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,780.20
12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
11.75 (0.66%)

Tata Steel

160.90
12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
0.35 (0.22%)

Vedanta

476.95
12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
6.7 (1.42%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

131.40
12:01 PM | 25 SEP 2024
4.1 (3.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HEG

2,521.15
11:49 AM | 25 SEP 2024
211.4 (9.15%)

Five Star Business Finance

819.00
11:49 AM | 25 SEP 2024
45.5 (5.88%)

Syrma SGS Technology

464.20
11:48 AM | 25 SEP 2024
23.95 (5.44%)

Piramal Pharma

228.20
11:49 AM | 25 SEP 2024
11.5 (5.31%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.