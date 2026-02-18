Easy Trip Planners share price surge 60% in 3 sessions, 11% today; here's why

Easy Trip Planners share price rallied over 11% in intra-day deals today, Wednesday, February 18, extending gains for the third straight session. The scrip has soared almost 60% in these 3 sessions.

The stock attracted strong buying interest on Tuesday following multiple bulk deals executed on the exchanges. As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data dated February 17, 2026, Arthkumbh Ventures LLP purchased 3,92,88,523 shares of the company at ₹9.41 per share.

In the same session, Share India Securities bought 5,10,71,609 shares at ₹9.41 per share, while it sold 5,09,01,609 shares at ₹9.36 per share. Mansukh Securities & Finance also participated in the bulk deals, acquiring 5,17,51,726 shares at ₹9.14 per share, and selling 5,55,51,726 shares at ₹9.16 per share. Similarly, Jainam Broking purchased 3,68,73,832 shares at ₹9.47 per share, while offloading 2,12,73,833 shares at ₹9.39 per share.

The Easy Trip Planners stock jumped as much as 11.2% to its day's high of ₹10.57 on the BSE. It is still around 25% away from its 52-week high of ₹14.02, hit in March 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹6.11 in January 2026.

The stock has been on an upward trend in recent times, rising 46% in past 1 months and around 35% in last 3 months. However, it has lost 15% in last 1 year.

BSE shareholding pattern showed that promoters of Easy Trip Planners held 47.72% stake in the firm as of December 2025.

Fundraising plans EaseMyTrip on Monday announced plans to raise capital of up to ₹500 crore as part of its strategy to scale high-growth segments and strengthen its financial position. The online travel-tech company said the proposed fund raise will primarily support expansion in fast-growing verticals such as hotels and holidays, while also enhancing balance sheet flexibility.

The board has approved, in principle, a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. The company said the capital would be used to scale key growth areas, invest in technology upgrades and support long-term strategic priorities, including potential acquisitions, while maintaining a disciplined and profitable approach to spending.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, EaseMyTrip founder and chairman Nishant Pitti said, “The proposed capital raise of up to ₹500 crore is about being ready. It gives us the flexibility to invest at the right time, whether in technology or strategic opportunities that fit our larger vision. We are clear that growth has to be healthy and sustainable.”

He added, “We have built this company by staying focused on the basics and thinking long term. As we move ahead, our priority is to make our core business even stronger while scaling the segments that are clearly showing momentum and sustainable potential.”

According to the company’s exchange filing, the fund raise is expected to accelerate growth in the high-margin hotel and holiday segments, drive technology-led efficiencies and provide financial flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities, without compromising on profitability.

EaseMyTrip informed that the proposed fund raising may be carried out in one or more tranches through permissible routes under applicable law, including a rights issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, private placement or other approved methods. The final structure, size and timing of the issuance will be decided based on market conditions and regulatory requirements.

The company also reiterated that it continues to strengthen its position as a diversified travel platform with a balanced presence across air and non-air categories. It said that its focus remains on building an integrated travel ecosystem through deeper supply partnerships, technology-driven efficiencies and an expanded range of offerings, while maintaining a long-term value creation approach aligned with India’s evolving tourism infrastructure.