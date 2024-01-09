Easy Trip Planners stock spikes for 3rd consecutive day, gains over 5.5%; what's behind the rally?
Shares of Easy Trip Planners, one of India’s largest online tech travel platforms, jumped another 5.65% in today's trade, reaching ₹45.80 apiece.
Maintaining their upward trajectory for the third trading session, shares of Easy Trip Planners, one of India's largest online tech travel platforms, jumped another 5.65% in today's trade, reaching ₹45.80 apiece. Today's spike in the stock has resulted in a cumulative gain of 12.10% in three sessions.
