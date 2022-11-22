Explaining the rationale, Easy Trip Planners said that "the company and its subsidiaries have grown significantly, in terms of business and performance, over the years. This is reflected in the share price of the company. As and when the stock price rises further, it will be increasingly difficult for small potential shareholders to partake in the company's future." The estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched would be within 2 months from the date of board approval i.e. by December 8, 2022.