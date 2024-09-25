Easy Trip Planners stock plummets 15.3% on large block deal, slips below ₹35 to hit 31-month low

Shares of Easy Trip Planners fell 15.3% intraday to 34.70 after 17.6 crore shares (9.9% of total equity) were traded in a block deal. Promoter Nishant Pitti is set to sell up to 8.5% of his stake, valued at 622 crore. As of June, promoters held 64.3%, with Pitti owning 28.13%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 Sep 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Easy Trip Planners stock plummets 8% on large block deal, slips below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 to hit 10-month low.
Easy Trip Planners stock plummets 8% on large block deal, slips below ₹40 to hit 10-month low. ((Image: Pixabay))

Shares of Easy Trip Planners, one of India’s largest online tech travel platforms, tumbled 15.3 percent in intraday today, falling below 35 to reach 34.70 apiece, hitting a 31-month low, after 17.6 crore shares, or 9.9 percent of the total equity of the company, changed hands in a block deal window today.

On Tuesday, September 24, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources, that promoter Nishant Pitti is expected to sell up to 8.5 percent of his stake in the company through block deals, with an estimated block size of 622 crore.

According to the latest shareholding data, the company's promoters held a 64.3 percent stake at the end of the June quarter. Nishant Pitti was the largest promoter, holding 28.13 percent of the stake. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) each owned 2.6 percent, while the general public accounted for the remaining 30.5 percent of the company's ownership.

Recent Developments 

The company is actively expanding through acquisitions and the establishment of new ventures. Recently, it acquired a 49 percent stake in Pflege Home Healthcare and a 30 percent stake in Rollins International to enhance its presence in the medical tourism sector.

Additionally, the company has launched a new subsidiary, Easy Green Mobility, aimed at entering the electric bus manufacturing market. Easy Green Mobility plans to produce electric buses, with YoloBus, another subsidiary, serving as its operational arm. Over the next two to three years, the company intends to manufacture between 4,000 and 5,000 electric buses.

These electric buses will be used by YoloBus, the intercity bus ticketing platform. The online travel services provider plans to invest 2 billion in research and development, product development, and establishing a manufacturing facility during this period.

Easy Trip Planners is recognised as one of India's leading online travel aggregators. It offers airline, train, and bus ticket services, as well as hotel reservations. It competes with other major players like MakeMyTrip and Yatra Online in the Indian market.

The largest segment of Easy Trip's business is air travel, which accounted for approximately 95 percent of its revenue in the first quarter, while hotel bookings represented over 4 percent.

The company posted robust performance in the June quarter, reporting a 23.0 percent YoY increase in revenue from operations, which reached 1,526 million. Profit Before Tax also saw a significant rise of 34.5 percent, totalling 471.8 million.

Additionally, gross booking revenue from hotels and holiday packages surged by 116.6 percent year-over-year to 210.7 million. Notably, revenue from its Dubai operations experienced a remarkable 13 percent YoY increase.

