Easy Trip to consider bonus shares issue, stock split on October 102 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 10:38 AM IST
- Shares of Easy Trip Planners were trading more than 8% higher on the BSE in early deals
Listen to this article
Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Tuesday informed that its board will meet next week on Monday, October 10, 2022 to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus equity shares of the company and/or sub division or stock split of share along with an increase in authorised share capital.