EasyMyTrip to declare bonus shares, net sales jump 92% YoY in Q2

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹40.24 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹36.89 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY gain of 9.1% whereas the EBITDA margin stood at 35.9% in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to 61.7% posted in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a net profit or profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28.22 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹27.13 crore posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY gain of 4.0% and the PAT margin stood at 25.2% in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to 45.4% posted in the year-ago quarter. Hotel night bookings grew by 69.6% YoY in Q2FY23 while air segment bookings climbed by 52.1% YoY. EasyMyTrip posted earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1.30 per share in the Q2FY23 compared to ₹1.25 posted in the same quarter last year.