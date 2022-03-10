Nasdaq-listed Ebix Inc's Indian subsidiary Ebixcash has filed draft papers with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for ₹6,000 crore IPO.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises of fresh equity issue aggregating up to ₹6,000 crore. Further, the issue includes a reservation of part equity shares for subscription by eligible employees. The employee reservation portion will not exceed 5% of post-issue paid-up equity share capital.

The company intends use the IPO proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of subsidiaries, Ebix Travels and EbixCash World Money and purchase of outstanding compulsorily convertible debentures from Ebix Asia Holdings Inc, Mauritius which were issued by certain subsidiaries and payment of interest on such outstanding compulsorily convertible debentures.

Also, the company may explore a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹1,200 crore. If such a placement is completed, the issue size will be reduced.

As of December 31, it has over 6.5 lakh physical agent distribution locations throughout India and Southeast Asia for payment solutions, remittance, travel, and insurance products.

Ebixcash brings together the advantages of B2B, B2C and B2B2C models within a single omni-channel platform, providing products in India and over 75 countries. They utilise a “Phygital" that combines over 650,000 physical agent distribution outlets for payment solutions, remittance, travel and insurance products throughout India and Southeast Asia as of December 2021.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, YES Securities (India) Ltd are the book running lead managers that will advise the company on the IPO.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.