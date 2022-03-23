EbixCash ties up with Axis Securities for trading services

OPEN APP
 1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2022, 08:07 PM IST Maulik Madhu

  • Under the agreement, customers of EbixCash will be offered a 3-in-1 account that integrates their savings, demat and trading accounts

EbixCash, a technology-based provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology space has announced a partnership with Axis Securities for providing trading services to its customers. Under the agreement between the two entities, customers of EbixCash will be offered a 3-in-1 account that integrates their savings, demat and trading accounts. 

This will enable EbixCash’s customers to buy and sell shares, mutual funds and other investment products using the platform of Axis Securities. They will also be able to access investment advisory and portfolio management services.  

According to the press release, EbixCash which operates both through a physical and online presence, offers products and services relating to domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange, pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, travel services, and technologies across insurance, bus information systems, lending and wealth management in 75 plus countries.

