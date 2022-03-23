EbixCash ties up with Axis Securities for trading services

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

EbixCash, a technology-based provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology space has announced a partnership with Axis Securities for providing trading services to its customers. Under the agreement between the two entities, customers of EbixCash will be offered a 3-in-1 account that integrates their savings, demat and trading accounts.

This will enable EbixCash’s customers to buy and sell shares, mutual funds and other investment products using the platform of Axis Securities. They will also be able to access investment advisory and portfolio management services.

This will enable EbixCash's customers to buy and sell shares, mutual funds and other investment products using the platform of Axis Securities. They will also be able to access investment advisory and portfolio management services.

