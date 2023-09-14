ECB hikes interest rates to record high at 4% since introduction of Euro in 1999, signals end of hike cycle1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:03 PM IST
The decision raises the ECB’s benchmark deposit rate to 4 per cent, up drastically from minus 0.5 per cent just a little more than a year ago and the highest since the euro was established in 1999.
The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its key interest rate to all-time record-high level on Thursday, September 14, and signalled this will likely be its final move in a more-than year-long fight against stubbornly high inflation.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started